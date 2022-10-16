THE WORDS OF SHANE GIBSON

Shane Gibson, the former Minister of Housing in the Christie Government, has laid down the gauntlet for his party it appears. In a letter to the Secretary General of the party, he indicated that he intends to run for office in the next general election for the PLP. However, there is a sitting Member of Parliament. He said in the letter that he would only offer is the MP is not running. The reaction on social media was fast and furious and largely negative. He was interviewed by the press and The Tribune 11 October 2022 reported that these were his words:

“When I ran in the union election, those same people who talking now, you ever hear them say anything good about me so why listen to them? That’s their job,” he said.

“So, what I’m saying is you can’t worry about those kinds of things. Those people who you hear talking, they don’t live in MICAL. They are people who if they see me cleaning on the side of the road, they will say why is he cleaning on the side of the road, they should allow someone else to do it.
“No matter what I do, they will criticise it – but what I’m saying is you can’t live your life based on those who criticise everything you do or you won’t do anything.”

