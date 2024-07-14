INDEPENDENCE IN EXUMA

Exuma with Chester Cooper MP and Mrs Cooper for Exuma and Ragged Is on Independence Day with Fred Mitchell at the official ceremony on Regatta Park to mark the 51st anniversary of our nation’s independence with Chief Superintendent James Moss, Administrator Earl Campbell, Chief Councillor Kendal McPhee, Chester’s son Isaac Cooper, Fred Mitchell shaking hands with 9-year-old Zion Hutchinson of Rolle Town, with college students Ervin Smith, Dejehnae Munroe, Pablo Smith and Wayne Curtis II and the people and children of Exuma. A great Independence Day celebration. 9 July 2024 Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF