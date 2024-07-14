AN ILL-CONCEIVED ATTACK BY LONG ISLAND MP

Adrian Gibson, the Free National Movement’s MP for Long Island, should not be allowed to speak in the House of Assembly. He is one step away from the doorstep of prison, on trial for multiple allegations of corruption. Yet on Monday 7 July 2024, he was in the House of Assembly holding forth about the water situation in Long Island. He was the Executive Chair of the Water and Sewerage Corporation for four years and did not get the water out into Long Island, victimized the people of Thompson Bay, Millers, and McKanns in Long Island because they were PLP and he did not plan to give them water. Now he was seeking to blame the PLP for his negligence and failures. But what got Fred Mitchell was his suggestion that PLP Stalwart Councilor Mario Simms may have voted for him (Gibson) in the general election. This is a lie from the pits of hell. Mr. Mitchell stood on his feet on a point of order to denounce it.