Iram Lewis Is Wrong

Iram Lewis, the Central Grand Bahama FNM MP, who is holding on for dear life in the FNM, because he did not support Michael Pintard in the last FNM convention, says that the PLP made a mistake in buying the vacant property in and around the old Princess Hotel in Freeport and the International Bazaar. He compared it to the FNM buying the hotel from the Hutchinson and Port group. The comparison is wrong. The Bahamas government was duped into buying a hotel after the owners took the insurance money, defaulted on their obligations to the city, and the government and the Government paid more for it than it was worth. The PLP is buying a property with a properly assessed value and is using the money to stimulate Freeport’s economy. Mr. Lewis apparently does not want the stimulus to occur because it will disrupt his garden which he grows in that area for his weekly Saturday markets.