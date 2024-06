Komolafe The Peripatetic Jack In The Box

Orinthia Komolafe is unhappy that people have characterized her as unfit for office because she jumps all over the place, having failed as a PLP, then as head of the DNA and now safely within the arms of the FNM. She sought to defend herself by looking to Fred Mitchell as an example of similar conduct. We do not concede that but even if that were the case, one difference is that Fred Mitchell is successful and she is not. She is a failure.