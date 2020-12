The story is that the prosecution is negotiating with the former FNM Minister Elma Campbell to get her a pass in law on her charge of robbing the tourism ministry of 1.2 million dollars with her son. The talk around town is that the deal is to drop the charges and give her the opportunity to pay back the 1.2 million dollars. Of course the terms are likely to be generous like pay it back, say sorry and then the rate of 1 dollar per day. These FNMs are something else