John Philpot, a leader in the scouting movement, on Commonwealth Day in March 2020 in Nassau at centre of the photo next to former Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest.

You should read this story. John Philpot is an Englishman who came here during the general strike as a soldier and never left. He fell in love it seems with a Bahamian woman and returned to stay. The General Strike occurred in 1958, a time for momentous change in the country. It is interesting. Here is the link to the story.

John Phillpot final.pdf (egnyte.com)