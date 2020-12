So in a bid to remain relevant Peter Turnquest, the disgraced former Deputy Prime Minister, was in the press saying on 10 December 2020 to writer Jasper Ward that the FNM had a good chance of winning the next general election, although he wasn’t sure that he would be running again. You know it reminds you of when those boxers get knocked out by one punch in the first round. It takes them a while to find their head and they end up talking rubbish until they catch their senses.