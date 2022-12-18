IS THERE ANYTHING WE CAN DO ABOUT THE MURDERS?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Last week, we made an exception and published the photograph of two men lying dead on the streets of New Providence having been gunned down moments before the photo was taken.  We do not agree with the current fashion of doing so but it seemed to us that we ought to try and shock our comfortable audiences out of the torpor which currently exists about the deaths and mayhem on our streets, mainly directed at young men.  Just before those two were gunned down, a passport officer was killed by a gun shot to the head.  The police later arrested and charged, a police officer with conspiracy to murder.  The motive appears be domestic jealousy.  The question though is no matter what the motives, the reasons, how can we stop this?  The Jamaicans are at it again trying states of emergency, but that is only a temporary band aid.  Something has to be done to stop it.  We also suggest that the police should stop trying to  take responsibility for stopping crime.  It is the society at large who has that responsibility.  We clearly need greater investment in social programmes if we are going to reap a further and bitter harvest in the years to come.  The police can help by shifting resources out of investigations and putting more police on the ground  to prevent crime.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP at URCA Reception Christmas

Fred Mitchell at BNT Farewell Reception for Eric Carey

Fred Mitchell Recording Christmas Greetings

ARE YOU SICK AND TIRED OF ALL THE FTX TALK?

DUD MAYNARD DIES

RUTH MILLAR FORMER FINANCIAL SECRETARY PASSES AWAY

MITCHELL SAYS STOP BLAMING THE BAHAMAS

This Month's Posts

ARE YOU SICK AND TIRED OF ALL THE FTX TALK?

DUD MAYNARD DIES

RUTH MILLAR FORMER FINANCIAL SECRETARY PASSES AWAY

MITCHELL SAYS STOP BLAMING THE BAHAMAS

NEW AIRPORT OPENS IN THE BERRY ISLANDS

ROYAL BANK HAS A 3 DAY FAILURE

IS THERE ANYTHING WE CAN DO ABOUT THE MURDERS?

Mitchell Congratulates Judo Champ

Fred Mitchell At Prison Passing Out

Karen Johnson Mother Of Senator Randy Rolle Is Buried

The Reception For Diplomats

Xmas In Rochester, Minnesota

ARE YOU SICK AND TIRED OF ALL THE FTX TALK?

DUD MAYNARD DIES

RUTH MILLAR FORMER FINANCIAL SECRETARY PASSES AWAY

MITCHELL SAYS STOP BLAMING THE BAHAMAS

NEW AIRPORT OPENS IN THE BERRY ISLANDS

ROYAL BANK HAS A 3 DAY FAILURE

Facebook-f Instagram