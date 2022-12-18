ROYAL BANK HAS A 3 DAY FAILURE

The press in The Bahamas, last week, reported the Royal Bank of Canada had a failure of all of its digital platforms in The Bahamas for three days.  This is the bank, one of them at least, that is running customers out of the bank, charging you to keep your money, paying no interest on deposits, and wants you to stop coming into the bank to get your money.  They keep pushing this digital stuff.  Three days ladies and gentlemen, you couldn’t access your money at RBC.  The Central Bank of The Bahamas, the regulator, was silent, not a peep. Who s guarding the hen house?

