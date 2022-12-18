NEW AIRPORT OPENS IN THE BERRY ISLANDS

16 December 2022

Prime Minister Philip Davis and his Cabinet got to finish what the PLP should have started and didn’t during the  last term of Perry Christie.  The FNM, under Hubert Minnis, took too long to get it done, so justice being what it is the PLP got to finish it. Congratulations the new airport at Great Harbour Cay.

Works Minister Alfred Sears, John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary, Leonardo Lightbourne MP, Parliamentary Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Parliamentary Secretary Bacchus Rolle MP

