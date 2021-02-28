IT’S ALMOST OFFICIAL SHONEL FERGUSON TO GET THE AXE

In with John Pinder?

Out with Shonel?

So a decree went out to the FNM world by Caesar Hubert Minnis that Fred Mitchell is to be defeated at all costs. The local executive of the FNM met with the Prime Minister and said that in order for them to deliver they needed a new candidate. So with that Shonel Ferguson, the incumbent, is not going to get a second chance. They are bringing John Pinder from the bench to take on Fred Mitchell. Mr. Pinder will have all of Brent Symonette’s money behind him, so the UBP will be out in full force in the constituency.