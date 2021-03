So all the speculation about the future of Dr. Duane Sands in the FNM has for the time being come to an end. Dr. Sands whose heads was supposed to be on the proverbial chopping block as far as a nomination is concerned, has now received ratification by the Free National Movement’s Council. The announcement was reported by Jasper Ward on 25 February 2021. So it looks like Dr Sands as stared the Prime Minister down. This is a real battle of rivals coming up in the future.