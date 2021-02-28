fbpx

THE PRIMARIES ARE BEING HELD IN GRAND BAHAMA

Senator Fred Mitchell at the Pineridge PLP Meeting 23 February 2021 in Freeport, Grand Bahama

This weekend the final local phase of the selection process for the PLP in Grand Bahama is being held. Primary elections are being held for East Grand Bahama Branches, Marco City, Pineridge, Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama. The votes are advisory to the Candidates Committee and are subject to the further the review and advice of the Committee.  Good luck to all the aspirants. The aspirants are:

West Grand Bahama

Kingsley Smith
Parco Deal
Ginger Moxey
Kendal Nottage Jr
Obie Wilchombe
Lewis Astwood
Rev Lloyd Rolle

East Grand Bahama

Monique Cooper Smith
James Turner
Justin Palacious
Marsha Cooper
K Brian Hanna

Central Grand Bahama

Kirk Russell
Kurt Hollingsworth
Mark Roberts

Pineridge

Leslie Lightbourne
Harold Williams

Marco City

Nevar Smith
Lariette Josey
Kevin Ferguson

