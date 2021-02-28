THE PRIMARIES ARE BEING HELD IN GRAND BAHAMA

Senator Fred Mitchell at the Pineridge PLP Meeting 23 February 2021 in Freeport, Grand Bahama

This weekend the final local phase of the selection process for the PLP in Grand Bahama is being held. Primary elections are being held for East Grand Bahama Branches, Marco City, Pineridge, Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama. The votes are advisory to the Candidates Committee and are subject to the further the review and advice of the Committee. Good luck to all the aspirants. The aspirants are:

West Grand Bahama

Kingsley Smith

Parco Deal

Ginger Moxey

Kendal Nottage Jr

Obie Wilchombe

Lewis Astwood

Rev Lloyd Rolle

East Grand Bahama

Monique Cooper Smith

James Turner

Justin Palacious

Marsha Cooper

K Brian Hanna

Central Grand Bahama

Kirk Russell

Kurt Hollingsworth

Mark Roberts

Pineridge

Leslie Lightbourne

Harold Williams

Marco City

Nevar Smith

Lariette Josey

Kevin Ferguson