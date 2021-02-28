THE PRIMARIES ARE BEING HELD IN GRAND BAHAMA

Senator Fred Mitchell at the Pineridge PLP Meeting 23 February 2021 in Freeport, Grand Bahama
This weekend the final local phase of the selection process for the PLP in Grand Bahama is being held. Primary elections are being held for East Grand Bahama Branches, Marco City, Pineridge, Central Grand Bahama and West Grand Bahama. The votes are advisory to the Candidates Committee and are subject to the further the review and advice of the Committee. Good luck to all the aspirants. The aspirants are:
West Grand Bahama
Kingsley Smith
Parco Deal
Ginger Moxey
Kendal Nottage Jr
Obie Wilchombe
Lewis Astwood
Rev Lloyd Rolle
East Grand Bahama
Monique Cooper Smith
James Turner
Justin Palacious
Marsha Cooper
K Brian Hanna
Central Grand Bahama
Kirk Russell
Kurt Hollingsworth
Mark Roberts
Pineridge
Leslie Lightbourne
Harold Williams
Marco City
Nevar Smith
Lariette Josey
Kevin Ferguson