Rt Hon. Sir Randal Fawkes National Hero

Rt Hon. Paul L Adderley Order Of The Bahamas

Congratulations to the family of the late Sir Randal Fawkes, the legendary labour leader, who has been elevated to the status of National Hero. There is to be a ceremony to provide the honour on Monday 12 October 2020 at Government House.

Congratulations also to the family of the late Rt. Hon Paul L. Adderley who has been awarded the honour of the Order of The Bahamas for his service to The Bahamas as a Minister in the government.