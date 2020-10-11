THE RED EYED MINISTER ROMI HAS COVID

The whole Cabinet caused a scare to the nation last week when one of its members the Minister for the Environment Romauld Ferreira announced that he had tested positive for Covid 19 and he needed to go into 14 days quarantine. They said the other Cabinet ministers who were exposed to him would also isolate as a precaution and they would all be tested. That did not include the Prime Minister. They supposedly all did the test and all came back negative. No word on the state of the Minister. He is the one who is infamous for saying “two birds and a goat” died in Grand Bahama as a result of the oil spill there after Hurricane Dorian. You hate to laugh at these people in their affliction but they are a bunch of clowns. Hope you get better soon.