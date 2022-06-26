JAMAICA EATS HUMBLE PIE

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness walks to the Conference of Heads opening.

Kamina Johnson Smith, the Jamaican Foreign Minister, lost to Patricia Scotland in a race that should never have happened for Secretary General of the Commonwealth on Friday 24 June 2022.  There was nothing intrinsically wrong with her but this was not her time.  How she got pushed into doing so, we will never know?  Senator Johnson Smith lost with grace but it was a serious error on the part of her Prime Minister which unfortunately bruised Jamaica’s international reputation..  She sent a message to the Baroness Scotland congratulating her .  She said that it was clear that the Lord was not ready for her ( Senator Johnson Smith) to leave Jamaica.  The Lord gets blamed for all sorts of things.

