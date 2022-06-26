THE GOVERNMENT MOVES AGAINST TRESSPASSERS

We congratulate the stand taken by the New Day Government to oust the activist and his  trespassers from Government lands out in the Carmichael Road Pine Barrens.  For months now, there has been this shameless exercise in political self-promotion by a number activists , one of whom fired a gun in a video to say hat he would kill Haitians if they didn’t stop stealing government land.  Turns out that the only ones trying to steal government land were the activist and his troops.  Well the Defence Force showed up and told them they have fourteen days to leave and if not push will come to shove. We agree.

