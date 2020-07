Janet Davis 1959 to 2020

Grandson Jamal, daughter-in-law Angie son Jamal and widower Derek

Senator Fred Mitchell, Shonel Ferguson, Fox Hill MP, and former Senator Jacinta Higgs

Senator Fred Mitchell, grandson Jamal and widower Derek

The funeral procession being led by widower Derek at Woodlawn

The funeral procession at Woodlawn

Calvin Brown, Stalwart Councillor PLP, Deputy Speaker Don Saunders MP, Senator Fred Mitchell and PLP Men’s Branch Chair Keith Cox.

The casket carrying the remains of Janet Davis is brought into Woodlawn

Family and friends gathered at Woodlawn after a ceremony at Christ The King Anglican Church on Friday 17 July 2020 to say farewell to Janet Davis; everyone knew her as Jan. Senator Fred Mitchell extended condolences at the Fox Hill Community memorial at the Fox Hill Community Centre 16 July 2020 on behalf the PLP and spoke of her support during his time in the Fox Hill Community. She is survived by husband Derek, son Jamal, daughter-in-law Angie and son Mally. Rest in peace.