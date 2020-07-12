Visiting The Grave Of Sir Henry Despite Bennet Minnis

Last year, the PLP’s Leader Philip Davis led a delegation to Long Island and the Clarence Town Catholic Cemetery in particular to pay tribute to the late Sir Henry Taylor, founder of the PLP and former MP and former Governor General. There was a wild man who is a crazy FNM named Bennet Minnis who serves on the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s Board, who threatened that he will block Mr. Davis and the PLP from going there and then said a number of comments which were racist and homophobic. He said the police could not stop him if the PLP tried it again. Today, the Leader of the PLP is in Long Island for the same occasion. We shall see if the rule of law prevails or the law of the jungalist Bennet Minnis who made the threat.