JOAN SAYWER TELLS MINNIS FIND HIS HEAD

Be warned about Dame Joan Sawyer. She is no one’s friend politically. So last week, she went off on the FNM, just as she had on the PLP a few months before and during the election period. The words on Hubert Minnis are helpful to the progressive cause but PLPS should be warned keep your distance. She can turn on you in a minute. She said the lockdown is unconstitutional. Well if she thinks so, she should challenge the law. Here is what else she said to Guardian Radio:

“What they’re doing to you is placing you under house arrest. What they’ve done to us since the 20th of March, 2020 is to put us under house arrest.

“They even tried to tell us what day to go to the food store depending on your surname. You’re trying to micromanage my affairs and you can’t manage the affairs of which we elected you to office.

“You don’t know where your powers end and my freedoms begin.

“You even have the gall to say on public TV that you might have to do something that’s unconstitutional?

“You’re breaching our rights when you lock us down. Who gave you that authority? The constitution gives you the right to declare a state of emergency and it gives you the powers to exercise due process in a situation. You can’t have police coming to my porch and telling me I can’t go on my porch.

“When did we become a police state?”

“… no person shall be held to be guilty of a criminal offense on account of any act or omission that did not at the time it took place constitute such an offense and no penalty shall be imposed for any criminal offense that is severe in degree or description than the maximum penalty that might have been imposed for that offense at the time when it was committed.”

You can not make a crime which was not a crime before.

“I don’t know what world the prime minister is living in.”