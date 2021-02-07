JUMPING OVER MCKANNS AND MILLERS

MP For Long Island announcing potable water for his FNM constituents in May 2018, none for PLPs.

Carl Bethel, the Attorney General, committed in the Senate on Thursday 4 February 2021 to check into the allegation made by Senator Fred Mitchell that when water was extended to Long Island, the FNM MP Adrian Gibson decided to jump over the settlements of McKanns and Miller’s in Long Island. The back channel is that the settlements voted PLP in the last general election and so no water is being provided for them.