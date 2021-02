KFC, the fast food chicken company, should not be laying off employees. If any company has had a windfall since the pandemic, it should be KFC. Yet, the company announced last week some 35 people have been aid off. They say they have tried to get an exemption from the restriction of closing at 10 p.m. to meet the requirements of the curfew but to no avail. The result, they lose a significant portion of their business. The result is layoffs.