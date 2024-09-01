June Stevenson Passes Away At 96 Years Old

The widow of one of the founders of the PLP June Stevenson has passed away at the age of 96. PLP National Chair sent condolences to her family on her passing. Mrs. Stevenson was married to the party’s first Secretary General Cyril Stevenson. Michael Stevenson, Mr. Stevenson’s son is a lecturer at the University of The Bahamas. This was June Stevenson, widow of Cyril Stevenson. Mr Stevenson was the party’s first Secretary General, editor of the party’s newspaper The Herald, and first Director of Bahamas Information Services. He was a Member of Parliament from 1956 to 1967. Mrs Stevenson sadly passed away on Wednesday 28 August 2024 at the age of 96. The photo was taken on the occasion of her birthday in June. Condolences to Richard and Lindy Munnings, Michael and Clarke Stevenson. Rest in peace to a champion for the women’s movement and for Majority Rule.