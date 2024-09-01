Marking The Anniversary Of The Death of Sir Lynden O Pindling

26 August 2024

For Immediate Release

The National Chairman of the PLP wrote:

Today marks the 24th year since the passing of the Father of The Nation, Sir Lynden O Pindling. We remember him today for his life of service to our country and our party.

Please join me today at the PLP’s HQ in Freeport at 130 p.m. where prayers will be offered for the repose of his soul.

Those party members and supporters in New Providence can gather at the Lynden Pindling Centre in Nassau, where prayers will also be offered up at 130 p m

Our respects to Dame Marguerite Pindling and her family today.

May Sir Lynden rest in peace.

End