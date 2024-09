PLP HQ Nassau Remembers Sir Lynden

26 August 2024

In remembrance of Sir Lynden Pindling on the 24th anniversary of his passing at the Lynden Pindling Centre with Deputy Chairman PLP Obie Roberts, Ruby Ann Cooper Darling, Chairman Emeritus Irrington ” Minky ” Isaacs, Bishop Ross Davis, Men’s Branch Chair Joe Johnson, PYL Lamar Matthew. Vice Chair Meagan Cox 26 August 2024 in Nassau.