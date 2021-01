Keith Ellis needs emergency heart surgery, right now!!



If you know Keith, you know he has a heart of gold, and right now he needs your help!



Keith got a pain in his chest and drove himself to a clinic, and then to the hospital last night where he learned he had had a heart attack.



Right now he needs emergency surgery to repair the damage.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fgxpn-keiths-heart?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1