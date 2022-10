Pocket Square in coat? The short answer is no. Although it might seem like an easy way to coordinate your outfit, matching your pocket square and tie or bow tie is a no – no, its part of an usher or flight attendant attire! also the broad tie is outdated, the slim tie is the way to go!!! A nice tie will accentuate the suit and shirt!!!

