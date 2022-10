The Happy Birthday song at the reception at the home of Kendal Demeritte in honour of the 69th birthday of Fred Mitchell MP. 15 October 2022

Scenes from the reception hosted by Kendall Demeritte, my childhood friend, to mark my 69th birthday. The Prime Minister was there with many of my political colleagues and friends and most grateful that the Progressive Young Liberals Chair Jordan Clarke and his executives were able to attend. My eyes are always on the future. 15 October 2022