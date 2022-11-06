KEMSLEY FERGUSON IS OUT ON A LIMB WITH THE FNM

Kemsley Ferguson is an embarrassment to the trade union movement.  As President of the Bahamas Public Service Union ( BPSU), he is the last holdout to signing an industrial agreement with the government to settle wages and conditions with the Government, the nation’s largest employer. Mr. Ferguson was the first at the table and rejected many of the proposals that were put to other unions who went ahead and accepted them to the joy of their members. Now with Christmas coming, Mr. Ferguson has still not signed and the members are getting anxious.  The Government should not ignore the members but ignore Mr. Ferguson and his hijinks. The latest was putting the social workers out in the streets shouting : “Obie Gatta Go”.  Their ma!  But Mr. Ferguson instead of settling things is trying to stir up trouble for the FNM.  Even his twin buddy Belinda Wilson of the Bahamas Union of Teachers outsmarted him and simply settled. Now he is out there all alone.

