THE PHARMACISTS BIT OFF MORE THAN THEY CAN CHEW

Last week, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association in our view bit off more than it could chew. They decided that as a trade cartel they would stage what in employment law would be called an illegal strike. They decided because there was a commercial dispute with the Bahamas Government over their profits that they would close their doors to the public, putting at risk the lives of thousands of Bahamians and violating their obligation in law to sell critical medicines to the public. They are fortunate to have Brave Davis as the Prime Minister. Were it Hubert Ingraham, they would have been closed down, licenses revoked and new licenses issued to people who actually wanted to serve the public. By week’s end, calmer heads had prevailed and it was said that an agreement was reached between the Government and the pharmacies so that they could resume selling their medications to the public.