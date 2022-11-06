MINNIS: THE IDIOT IS BACK ON THE SCENE

It is clear that the FNM is not singing from one hymn sheet.  It looks like when they get up in the House of Assembly that they haven’t spoken to each other.  You can see why because all over the media last week, there were reports of them cussing and fighting with one another in their council meetings and in the streets,

One of their activists and a Vice Chair of the party were suspended from participation in the Council meeting because he attacked the Chairman of the Party outside at a press conference.  Then Omar Archer, the star of the FNM’s social media show was sentenced to 3 months in prison for libeling a woman but before being carted off to jail, he told both Dwayne Sands and Michael Pintard that he will cut them down. That’s tough language for a group who wants us to believe that they are working together for our good.

But what we see is that the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is convinced that he can make a comeback.  Having seen what’s happening in Israel, the US and Brazil, he feels more confident than ever.  The PLP pundits are saying that  Hubert Ingraham is not strong enough in the FNM to ensure that Hubert Minnis is stopped.

So  Dr. Minnis got up in the House last week, to join the chorus of those who are interested in travel by PLP officials. The stupid guy tried to attack the trip of the Senator Quinton Lightbourne to the PNP  Convention in Jamaica.  The trip was in the national interest and the Minister or the Prime  Minister could sign off on it. That’s all there was to it.

Too bad too sad for Dr. Minnis.  All these real problems people have in the country and he is worrying about a trip to Jamaica.  Lord save us from these fools.

