THE PRIME MINISTER HEADS TO COP 27: He is going to see the Pharaoh to tell him that we need monies for loss and damage due to climate change. The COP 27 begins in Sharm El Shek in Egypt on 7 November 2022 and our Prime Minister Philip Davis is there to put the case for The Bahamas. Our photo of the week. Shown at the Lynden Pindling airport upon departure on 5 November 2022 at far right Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper. He is joined by Mrs. Davis and the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander at far left.