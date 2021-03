Stalwart Councillor Kingsley Smith was buried on Saturday 27 March 2021 at the West End Pubic Cemetery in West End, Grand Bahama. Senator Fred Mitchell spoke on behalf of the party. Senator Fred Mitchell in Bootle Bay following the funeral of the late Stalwart Councillor Kingsley Smith Sr from left Parco Deal, Ken Nottage Jr, Nevar Smith and Justin Palacious. 27 March 2021