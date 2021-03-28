fbpx

The PLP In Campaign Mode

Leslie Miller, former MP, joins Michael Halkitas on the campaign trail in St Barnabas on Friday 26 March 2021.
Senator Michael Darville on the campaign trail in Tall Pines on Friday 26 March 202
Myles LaRoda’s team in Pinewood.

