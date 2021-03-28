WRONG TO CHARGE THE 14 YEAR IKD WITH DRUG OFFENCE

On Friday 26 March 2020, it was announced that a 14 year old had given some 7 children at S C McPherson Junior School, food containing marijuana which made them ill to the point where they had to be taken to hospital. The police announced that the 14 year old will be charged. While on the strict law this might the responsible party, clearly he is not the supplier of the drugs and so one hopes that the charges against the fourteen year old will be dealt with by another method and the adults who supplied the drugs will be caught and punished.