KOVATS THE CRAZY AND HIS THREE BILLION

There was a startling headline carried by The Tribune ( no big surprise there) saying that an investor Mirko Kovats, who is pissed off that he was not allowed to buy Treasure Cay, was suing the government for three billion dollars.  What a joke. The fellow Kovats do not enjoy a good reputation as an investor and no doubt the government made the right decision. He owns land in Love Beach and other developments and is known as mercurial, eccentric, tight-fisted, and difficult.  But the suit is laughable.  We hope the government collected the stamp duty on the three billion dollars claim when he filed the writ.

