LATE TO THE PARTY ON 5G

The Utilities Regulatory Competition Authority ( URCA) has indicated that it will begin discussions on 5 G for The Bahamas. The Bahamas is late again. The Bahamas has a propensity for joining the party late. The telephone and telecommunications companies are at a total loss in this country. We have the worst service in the Caricom region. We should have been at 5 G long ago. Now they are just going to talk about the number of new towers needed, the environmental impacts, long after these discussions should have taken place. In any event, it is welcomed and let’s hope we have 5 G sooner rather than later.