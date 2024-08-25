A JUSTIFIABLE BLACK OUT ON THIS POLICE INVESTIGATION

Every puss and dog wants to be a police investigator. When it’s not Hubert Minnis, its Michael Pintard and Duane Sands. None of them have any moral or ethical standing to ask for anything when it comes to the police. They must think that the PLP is like them, interfering in cases before the courts. The police investigation is moving along, we are assured so by the Commissioner. When the press reported last week that the British investigators did not arrive in country as expected, that became a meal. Something was amiss. Nothing is amiss. The investigation is going ahead. So we agree with the Commissioner when he wrote he following on Thursday 22 August 2024:

“It is announced for general public information that, upon advice and in order not to compromise the investigation into the voice notes with regard to the former head of the Criminal Investigations Department, there will be no further public statements about the investigation until the investigation is complete, except to confirm from time to time that the investigation is still ongoing,” Fernander said in a statement.

“The public is assured that the investigation is proceeding with integrity and dispatch,