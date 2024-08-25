THE MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY ON THE INVESTIGATION

Wayne Munroe is the Minister for National Security and he put the Government’s imprimatur on the announcement of the Commissioner of Police, that from now on not another word about this investigation. As we went to print, there was a video circulating on Facebook of a man who looks awfully like the father of the deceased criminal Michael Fox. He was making threatening and defamatory remarks about the Commissioner of Police and the investigator. So everyone is a smart ass and con man now, leveraging information with threats. He should be picked up and charged with libel and let’s see what he has got.

Here is what the Minister said:

I have read the statement issued by the commissioner of police concerning the investigation of voice notes being conducted by the Security and Intelligence Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force,” Munroe stated.

“I am mindful of the judicial condemnation of my predecessor in the former administration and Dr. Duane Sands, the current chairman of the FNM who was then minister of health. In line with the clear articulation of the proper function of the executive government in matters of this nature, I defer to the judgment of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in exercising their constitutional function.”