LEADER PHILIP DAVIS ASKS WHAT’S HAPPENING IN LOCAL GOVT.

At his press conference on Tuesday 5 May 2020, the Leader of the PLP Philip Davis asked what is the situation with local government elections scheduled for 20 May 2020 and no word from the government and no preparation either:

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

I wish to point out our party’s concern for what is happening in the Family Islands, particularly as it relates to Local Government Administration. The Minister announced in February that Local Government elections are to be held on the 20 May 2020. It does not seem to us that these elections can take place given what is happening in the country. The Government needs to say whether given the emergency, they intend to proceed with elections because the mandate of Councils expires on 30 June 2020.

I am also concerned about the following:

The Government has asked all local government authorities to send all money not expended back to the Treasury. This is part of the Covid 19 strictures. However, Local Government Councils are still being asked to perform core functions that require funding and there are pending contractual arrangements which likewise require funding.

I am advised that there are some islands and districts that are without a lawfully appointed Administrator. These appointments would seem to be more crucial in the midst of the Covid 19 crisis.

If Administrators are to head the Covid-19 Task Forces on the islands who is leading as there are reportedly no administrators in these districts: City of Freeport, East Grand Bahama, North Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, Harbour Island and Sweetings Cay.