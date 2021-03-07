Home
LEADER’S VISIT: SOUTH CENTRAL ANDROS AND MANGROVE CAY
March 7, 2021
2:00 pm
3 March 2021
Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis with Senators Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville and SG Barbara Cartwright with PLP Leaders in Mangrove Cay 3 March 2021.
Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis with Senators Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville and SG Barbara Cartwright at a public meeting with PLP branch leaders in South Andros. 3 March 2021
PICEWELL FORBES BOWS OUT
PLP FORMALLY COMPLAINS TO FACEBOOK
