PICEWELL FORBES BOWS OUT

It rocked the political firmament and seemed to come out of the blue. The PLP’s Member of Parliament for the South and Central Andros seat including Mangrove Cay, announced at the start of the proceedings of the House of Assembly on Monday 1 March 2021 that he was taking his last political breath. The news spread like wildfire. The way the statement was done, it appeared that the Leader of the PLP was being blamed for the exit of the member. The Leader of the Party Philip Davis assured the public the next day that this was not so. That did not stop the FNM from going into overdrive with one set of nonsense after the next about the PLP’s internal business. The party issued the following statement in response to Mr. Forbes’s announcement:

1 March 2021

We are saddened by the statement today that Picewell Forbes MP will not offer for the House of Assembly again. We had hoped to see him serve in the Cabinet one day.

I hope we can continue to work together to ensure that the PLP retains the seat in the next general election and continue on its mission to make The Bahamas a better place for all.

I ask our dear supporters in South and Central Andros and Mangrove Cay and indeed throughout The Bahamas to join me in extending a hand of thanks and gratitude for his service to the party and country. Let us not be distracted by mischief-making from the FNM Chairman and others.

On a personal note, I enjoyed the camaraderie and fellowship I have had in our Parliamentary caucus with Picewell Forbes. I will miss this. I look forward to the remaining days in the House.

Let us all commit to working together on the way forward. We thank our member, his wife and children for all that he and they have done for us and wish them many blessings for his future.

The PLP remains a great and good organization, readying itself once again for government.

