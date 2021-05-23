LEO LIGHTBOURNE’S PLEA FOR NORTH ANDROS AND BERRYS

19 May 2021

Today, the government of The Bahamas announced that a new curfew of 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. will take effect tomorrow for areas including North Andros and The Berry Islands. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases has resulted in the closure of schools, churches and some government offices in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

For over a year, many have been unable to find work and are struggling to make ends meet due to the ongoing pandemic. Government agencies must focus on stopping the spread of COVID-19 so that our communities can return to some level of normalcy. We are calling on law enforcement entities on the ground to ensure that the protocols are being adhered to at all times.

Despite an increase of COVID-19 cases, the hardworking doctors and nurses in North Andros and The Berry Islands must be commended for providing the care and treating patients even while operating in inadequate facilities. It is now at the point where our residents, including the elderly, are having to be treated outdoors under tents. Safety measures including closures must be implemented in a timely manner to avoid health care facilities being completely overwhelmed.

We all have to work together to do our part to stop the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of all. Remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing, avoid gathering in large numbers, sanitize and continue to adhere to the safety protocols that are in place for our safety and wellbeing.

