NEW YORK,17 May 2021 – His Excellency Chet Donovan Neymour presented his Letters of Credence as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations to Secretary General of the United Nations, H.E. António Guterres, on Monday, May 17, 2021, during a ceremony held in the Qatar Lounge at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.