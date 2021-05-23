THE LEADER’S OFFICIAL VISIT TO GRAND BAHAMA

21 May 2021

Senator Fred Mitchell with Ginger Moxey, the PLP;s standard bearer for Pineridge at the opening of her headquarters

20 May 2021

The candidates for the PLP in Grand Bahama at prayer First Baptist Church in Freeport

Senator Fred Mitchell the service launching the PLP’s campaign in Grand Bahama

Mr and Mrs. Winston Pinnock at the service for the candidates of the PLP in Grand Bahama on 20 May 2021 at First Baptist Church in Freeport

After the service, the younger crew hung out with the Chairman of the PLP Senator Fred Mitchell 20 May 2021

Leader Philip Davis speaks at the church service to launch the PLP’s campaign in Grand Bahama at the Frist Baptist Church 20 May 2021.

Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis with Deputy Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna Martin, Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell with the five candidates for Grand Bahama: Ginger Moxey, James Turner, Kurt Hollingsworth, Kirk Russell, Obie Wilchcombe. At the Leader’s press conference. 21 May 2021