THE AG ON CIVIL LIBERTIES: THE TRUTH IS NOT IN HIM

The Government’s policy in the Covid Rules are failure: covid cases are worse than ever and higher than ever. They are opening up the country. What is clear is that when the country has fewer than 20 cases they shut down the country to stop covid. Clearly that has failed. So there was no need to shut the country down in the first place. Now the AG is defending this unseemly and unnecessary power grab on the basis that it is needed to “ guide” he says people on how to protect themselves. He leaves out that these regulations are imposed on pain of jail terms. They are coercive. This is no volunteer exercise. Just ask the coconut man how had to pay 750 dollars for selling coconuts. The AG argued that civil liberties have not been suspended, but Senator Fred Mitchell was at pains to point out one small example: you have to fill out a form and get permission to travel from island to the next which did not exist but for these covid rules. Duh! Big row broke out in the Senate over it.