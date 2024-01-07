LETTER TO THE EDITOR ABOUT LOUSY BTC BY KELLY BURROWS

Dear Editor.

I see the need to share my experience with the deplorable services from BTC. On The 27th of December I got a call from Ms. Alonzo offering their promotional package which was a savings of $85 less than what I was paying Cable Bahamas that I thought was a good deal offering more than Cable, only to find out I was duped in going along with it.

BTC came and installed their equipment on Tuesday the 2nd of January, with 4 technician and 2 trucks, on the third of January at 4:20 pm my TVs went out. I tried contacting BTC on numerous occasions to the number that is 225 5282, that went to the automotive call that you get no response from after sending numerous emails and calls to Ms. Alonzo about my problems. I got an email from Myah who assured me that she will deal personally with my problems, after numerous emails to Myah I got no response. I have been without TV services to the present, adding insult to injury, my Phone went out on the 5th of January, at 2 pm I went to the downtown office to register my complaint speaking with Mrs, Cartwright who told me that a Technician was scheduled to come by on Thursday the 4th of January to correct the same again assuring me that a technician would come by today Friday the 6th, I’m still waiting for them, having 4 who came to install the equipment, it’s puzzling that 1 can’t be found to come and restore my problems? presently I’m without TV and Phone services, what deplorable services is offered from BTC, despite the mundane issues with Cable and the freezing up conditions at times, is pale in comparison that I have gone through these last few days with the services from BTC. I won’t Recommend BTC to anyone from my experience, going into the weekend with the NFL playoffs and other news making events it’s a disgrace to be put in such an uncompromising position in this way. Like the prodigal son I have asked forgiveness from Cable to please come and restore my services back!.

Kelly D Burrows