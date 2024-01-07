THE FNM AND THEIR SURROGATES PISSED OFF AT BRAVE

It is interesting what excites the FNM public and their surrogates. Zhivago Laing, the former FNM Minister started it off by attacking Prime Isner Philip Davis for his speech delivered to the Lyford Cay Club in Nassau where the Prime Minister laid out the case for the paradigm shift in the way this economy runs.

The FNM, surrogates for the UBP didn’t like it one bit; It was a full scale attack not only their legacy but also on the legacy of their little God Hubert Ingraham, Mr. Ingraham during his time was responsible for the backward march of Black people and poor Whites in the country, and he further consolidated economic wealth in the hands of the minority and as well sold BTC to foreign interests. Today, we have the worst telephone company in the region. The Chairman of the PLP called the objections of the FNM and their surrogates rubbish and said that the speech of Mr. Davis was perfect. We agree.