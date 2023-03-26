LETTER TO THE EDITOR LPIA NEEDS A MAKEOVER

Dear Editor:

The Lynden Pindling Airport needs some immediate governmental attention and decisions:

Airport folks have requested crown lands around the airport to expand and secure future expansion as the numbers become greater…no action

Because the airport is now making money they need to commence projects like gate expansion…no action

There is active discussion about charging real property tax on leased crown land around the airport. This is a nonstarter as the land in use has had to be reclaimed from the swamp at a hefty price.

As tourism develops there are no immediate plans to increase room capacity in Nassau. In Jamaica the rooms to come on line this year are in the thousands, in Nassau it’s less than 100!!!